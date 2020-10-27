Mullen best for education
To the Editor: There are a few “big” issues that I’m concerned about, but one of them is education. Sue Mullen has been an educator all her life, and she’s working hard to make sure that our educational system stays strong now and for the future. She cosponsored a number of bills that will benefit students — including one to expand co-curricular opportunities for students with disabilities — and also help reduce expenditures, like founding a committee to study ways to reduce food waste in schools. She’s looking after the “whole” child — supporting them both intellectually and emotionally by working to establish the Office of School Counseling and Psychology, a commission on mental health education and behavioral wellness, and extending anti-discrimination protections for students in public schools.
Sue Mullen understands that protecting kids is the right thing to do. Let’s send a message to Concord that Bedford agrees with her by re-electing her on Nov. 3.
CATHI BACHHUBER
Bedford