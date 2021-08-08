To the Editor: That’s how Joan Callahan greeted every person who walked into her office at the Concord Human Services Department. I worked extensively with Joan on a variety of initiatives during her two-decade tenure as Concord’s welfare director. Joan passed away July 18.
Joan was always an advocate for those most vulnerable, both in her community and across the state. I worked with her in the ’90s to leverage TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) money to expand educational opportunities for women receiving these funds to include earning a bachelor’s degree. With vast welfare system expertise, Joan advocated for welfare system reform at the state and national levels, always with an eye toward assisting families in need.
Joan had an unfailing sense of humor and was enthusiastic in her community volunteer efforts. As a friend, she was always there for you. In good times, she would celebrate with you; in bad times, she would be your biggest cheerleader telling you not to quit.
I’ve thought a lot about the way Joan lived her life and influenced the lives of countless others. People who think of others more than themselves are a rare commodity these days. How often does someone greet you by asking “How can I help you?” and really mean it? I hope we can all honor Joan’s memory by endeavoring to be more like her. To Joan: May we honor her, remember her, and emulate her.