Support Nashua bars
To the Editor: Am I the only one wondering why the City of Nashua insists on shutting down an eating facility when it’s the bar that is their concern? Number one: most people don’t eat meals after 10 p.m. Why don’t you require the bars to have barflies sit in the restaurant booths? They have to eat food/appetizers anyway in New Hampshire, and that would eliminate 90% of the clumping together. I’m not saying the bars have to have music for dancing. The dance floor can have more tables, but you can still eat and drink ’til 1 a.m.!
MARIANNE PERRY
Titus Avenue, Manchester