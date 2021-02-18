Nashua City Hall must do more to reopen
To the Editor: After $1,000,000 in Nashua taxpayer’s funds and almost a year of not being able to get into the assessing office, residents are now told it is open for 15-minute visits. The office should not be set up with such tight restrictions after extensive renovations and COVID safe updates.
It is time to provide full service to property owners. The assessing office in Lebanon is open to the public for counter service, no appointments required nor time restrictions. Masks and safe distancing are a requirement.
Additionally, nine surrounding municipalities have no time limits for the public to access their assessing office and are open. The assessing office in Keene is closed but you can drop off an abatement application. Portsmouth citizens must make an appointment with no time restrictions and abatement applications can be dropped off at the reception desk and time-stamped receipts will be provided upon request. Nashua could have offered the same service. Does this sound like transparency and open city government to you? It sounds more like a decision designed to shut the public out of the abatement process.
The city continues to leverage this pandemic to obstruct open government and transparency. Taxpayers should not be footing the full budget to run a closed city hall. Show your support for Nashua property owners and fully open the assessing office and eliminate this ridiculous time restriction.
LAURA COLQUHOUN
Greenwood Drive, Nashua