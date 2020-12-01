Nashua isn’t as welcoming as it’s pretending to be
To the Editor: In October, Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess had our Save Women’s Sports flag removed from the Nashua Citizen Flag Pole and told us it was because Nashua is a “welcoming city.” He was afraid that the flag was not welcoming to men who identify as women and believe they have a right to compete in women’s sports.
The Nashua Board of Aldermen proclaimed Nashua to be a participant in the Welcoming America Initiative. Interestingly, nowhere in the description of the initiative is there any mention of gender identity. However, I did find a graphic on the web page for Nashua Public Health and Community Services proclaiming that Nashua is welcoming to all races, religions, countries of origin, sexual orientations, genders, ethnicities, and abilities.
So, Nashua welcomes all 112 genders. However, if you believe that women have a right to their own spaces and sports, as exemplified by the mayor’s treatment of us and our flag, you are not welcome. I suspect that is the majority of Nashua residents who aren’t welcome in our own city.
BETH SCAER
East Hobart Street, Nashua