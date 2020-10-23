Nashua transforming Alec’s into boondoggle
To the Editor: The Union Leader’s editorial in Sunday’s paper regarding the proposed performing arts center’s very expensive transformation brought to my attention that it’s time for those of us in Nashua who oppose this boondoggle to speak up.
As a taxpayer in Nashua, I am not in favor of the transformation of the former Alec’s Shoe store into an arts center. As a senior citizen living in the city since 1966, I’ve paid my share of taxes through the years. If we all “followed the money” where would it lead? Taxpayers are never appreciated by those who love to spend taxpayer money.
I don’t recall who the politician was who made this comment but I will never forget it: “Those who cannot afford the increased taxes [whatever the tax issue was at the time] should move out of their homes and let another family move in.”
The price of this performing arts center continues to escalate. We are 50 minutes from Boston where we can see all the performing arts we may choose to see.
I do not appreciate being dismissed because I am a senior citizen.
ELIZABETH FUREY
White Plains Drive, Nashua