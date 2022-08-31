Nashua’s bad habit of keeping us in the dark

To the Editor: Most Nashua residents probably received their new assessments letter by now. The City of Nashua knows the tax rate within pennies; however, they will not give this information out like the City of Manchester provided to their property owners when their new assessments were announced last year. Nashua struggles with transparency.

 
Letter: Apology for those who refused vaccine

To the Editor: Joe Biden and Chris Pappas owe our soldiers, first responders, health care heroes, and many others an apology -- and their job back. Their unconstitutional vaccine mandate led to the termination of thousands of hard-working folks because government bureaucrats tried to force t…

