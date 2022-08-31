To the Editor: Most Nashua residents probably received their new assessments letter by now. The City of Nashua knows the tax rate within pennies; however, they will not give this information out like the City of Manchester provided to their property owners when their new assessments were announced last year. Nashua struggles with transparency.
The mayor loves to blame the state for the tax rate, but the aldermen and city leadership are big spenders with our money. Residents need to pay for the 4.66% increase in our current budget. This increase was allowed because of some creative accounting by the city to include “Grant Funds” which are not paid by taxpayers. The Mayor’s misinterpretation of the spending cap inflates what the officials can spend, raising our tax rate.
Currently Nashua residents have seen a hike in groceries, electric, water, gas and now property taxes. And what are our city officials doing to help their residents now? Little to nothing. More big projects and bonding are being discussed in the Chamber. It appears the spending frenzy continues.
Nashua residents need to know that the state either approves or disapproves the tax rate. The state has no control over what our city officials spend but it is their job to make sure that the city can pay their local, county and state bills.
So, when the mayor and other officials blame the state, which they love to do, remember it is NASHUA’S officials that keep spending our money and driving our taxes higher.
