Nation needs a strong man
To the Editor: I am so glad I no longer subscribe to the Union Leader. You have become such a left-leaning paper. You support a weak man who thinks he is running for the U.S. Senate and thinks he’s running against “George.”
You are not supporting a strong man who has done so much for our country, a man who loves our country. [Trump] is not a politician so does not behave like one, thank the Lord! You do not like his personality. Sometimes I don’t, but he is by far the best candidate!
ANDREA BRESLIN
Freedom