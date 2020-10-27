Nation needs a strong man

To the Editor: I am so glad I no longer subscribe to the Union Leader. You have become such a left-leaning paper. You support a weak man who thinks he is running for the U.S. Senate and thinks he’s running against “George.”

You are not supporting a strong man who has done so much for our country, a man who loves our country. [Trump] is not a politician so does not behave like one, thank the Lord! You do not like his personality. Sometimes I don’t, but he is by far the best candidate!

ANDREA BRESLIN

Freedom

