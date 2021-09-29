A nation of the party, by the party, for the party
To the Editor: Some readers, it seems, want the Union Leader to apologize for your endorsement of Joe Biden. At the time you thought Biden was the best candidate. You may still think so. I could never, today, endorse or vote for a Democrat but I would never speak ill of your choice. You made a choice and I respect that.
Take away his Twitter account, tell him to keep his mouth shut and not fight back with every negative thrown his way, tell him to listen closely to his advisors, and Donald Trump would have been re-elected and would have gone down as a great president.
Ignore my last paragraph and focus on President Trump accomplishments and you might agree. Bear in mind, we are no longer a country of the people. We are a country of the party, by the party, and for the party.
To the Editor: The limits of energy density and the rarity of necessary elements make the electric society very impractical. My take is that the Green New Deal is another political money-laundering operation, where people in the know get to prosper off their misdirection. I used to suffer fr…
To the Editor: I went horseback riding recently. During check-in I filled out the liability waiver form indicating that I understood inherent risks in this activity including serious injury or death and accepted use of the complimentary helmet being provided by the riding stable. After all, …