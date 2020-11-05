To the Editor: During the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln found things were going badly for the Union and so looking into it he found that the American citizens had become so busy they had forgotten about God in their lives. And so he asked the American people to participate in a National Day of Prayer to ask forgiveness for the nation’s problems caused by them as a country on April 30, 1863.
Within two to three days the war turned around and the Union was able to complete the war shortly thereafter. With the strife and division in our country now, perhaps another National Day of Prayer is in order. May I suggest Veterans Day or Thanksgiving. Perhaps we can turn our country around with God’s help, healing the problems we are facing at this time. God Bless America.
DIANNA AUDET
Franklin