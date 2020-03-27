National day of prayer?
To the Editor: If there is someone, somewhere, that hasn’t had access to the news of the coronavirus, he or she (or both) must be living in a cave, perhaps in the Himalayas!
The seriousness and scope of the 2002 pandemic might cause our seniors to compare and remember the fear of an uncertain future of the Second World War years! Or perhaps the Cold War (Russia) and the “Atomic Age” that followed. Or more recently “9-11.”
At this very hour we are bringing all our resources to full wartime readiness. A future that today we are not able to predict awaits. Is this not the time for Trump to be presidential and call for a national day of prayer? And perhaps to invite the whole world to join us? Isn’t it ironic that all nations must now put aside, or at least put on hold, their squabbling to do combat with the common enemy?
ERNEST BENWAY
Derry