National day of prayer?

To the Editor: If there is someone, somewhere, that hasn’t had access to the news of the coronavirus, he or she (or both) must be living in a cave, perhaps in the Himalayas!

The seriousness and scope of the 2002 pandemic might cause our seniors to compare and remember the fear of an uncertain future of the Second World War years! Or perhaps the Cold War (Russia) and the “Atomic Age” that followed. Or more recently “9-11.”

At this very hour we are bringing all our resources to full wartime readiness. A future that today we are not able to predict awaits. Is this not the time for Trump to be presidential and call for a national day of prayer? And perhaps to invite the whole world to join us? Isn’t it ironic that all nations must now put aside, or at least put on hold, their squabbling to do combat with the common enemy?

ERNEST BENWAY

Derry

Letter: Messmer has stood up for healthy water

To the Editor: I am writing not as a voter in District 3 but as a supporter of Mindi Messmer for Executive Council District 3. I met Mindi over a year ago and recently had the pleasure of accompanying Mindi on a trip to Washington DC where we both spoke at the Less Cancer.org event.

Letter: Don't point fingers, solve problems

To the Editor: I find that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in my opinion, is just finger pointing when he criticizes the rapid response the Trump Administration is taking to combat coronavirus. I fear that were Hilliary Clinton or another run-of-the-mill politician in office, they'd still be run…

