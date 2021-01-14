Call out the National Guard
To the Editor: I find it pretty ironic that Governor Chris Sununu, who has been supporting all the yahoos with guns, is now upset that they have decided to parade around his front yard and wants something done about it.
If we had any common sense gun laws that would prohibit assault weapons and had full background checks it might lessen the bravery of the far right. Also, as these jerks have said, they are going to have an armed demonstration on Jan 20 at our Capitol. I hope Sununu is at least going to show the same concern he had for his own house to the New Hampshire State House. We really need the National Guard on duty to prevent what just happened in Washington D.C.
GARY EVENS
Weare