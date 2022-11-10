GOP must ditch Hitler’s playbook

To the Editor: I can no longer remain silent. I was raised by an honorably discharged Word War II veteran who became an educator and a councilor. He taught American history, government, civics, and was a leader in our church. A staunch Republican, he made donations to their colleges and causes.

Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Tuesday, November 08, 2022

Letter: No one cause of inflation

To the Editor: Inflation has many, many causes. Prices rise when demand exceeds supply. I read articles from reputable news sources (Stanford News, WSJ, Forbes, BBC) about the actual causes of inflation. These include higher oil/gas prices, remaining pandemic-related supply chain issues, glo…

Monday, November 07, 2022
Sunday, November 06, 2022