To the Editor: I can no longer remain silent. I was raised by an honorably discharged Word War II veteran who became an educator and a councilor. He taught American history, government, civics, and was a leader in our church. A staunch Republican, he made donations to their colleges and causes.
I was taught about the equality and necessity of the three separate branches of our government. My whole family went to church every Sunday and learned the Golden Rule. We practiced the values of forgiveness and tolerance. Things have badly devolved.
Hitler had his term “luggenspresse”, which was the Nazi-era predecessor to Donald Trump’s “fake news” claim. His foundational premises for taking over Germany were based on bigotry, controlling education, creating enemies, and eliminating those who spoke out against him. Fast forward to today and many current Republicans are allowing themselves to duplicate the sins of the past. Those blind sycophants endorsing Nazi takeover tactics are removing the United State’s promise — all in the name of power.
Please pay no attention to obvious lies. We were raised better than this! You cannot be a Christian and support hate, intolerance, lies, and violence to endorse a future that will lead to the demise of the American Dream. Republicans striving for control now are willing to eliminate Social Security, Medicare, and all forms of the American Dream for us all. My late father would be appalled, and ashamed of the current Republican Party.
