2nd Class citizens
To the Editor: Every taxpayer should know that the N.H. Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court recently said women are second-class citizens who do not get equal protection despite the 14th Amendment’s guarantee there can be no double standards in society under the laws, in another shocking “Free the Nipple” case.
Under their own rules, SCOTUS had to hear the case, since other states and federal courts have found that women can be topless in public anywhere a man can be topless in public.
That’s literally what “equal protection” means. Equal rights. And SCOTUS’ job is to settle the contradictory decisions our iffy courts make all the time. But they choked in this case of equal rights for women, and let the Bill of Rights get watered down yet once more. To protect the corrupt Establishment and fake Puritans. I have a hunch that not only have all kids seen women’s nipples, but many of them have suckled! Iran also doesn’t give women equal rights to men!
Then again, we should all keep in mind that this is literally the exact same court system that convicted the Salem witches in Massachusetts. I’m not sure why that corrupt and fake system was allowed to continue. But it was. And we must “trust” it every day still! It’s Revolution Time, I and all my gal pals are ready to join the fight. Time’s up, Patriarchy! Get ready for a fight.
Meanwhile, why does NH have the most backwater, anti-freedom government in the nation?
KEACH ADAMS
Pembroke