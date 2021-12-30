To the Editor: Need a New Year’s Resolution? Here’s an ambitious one: do what you can to save democracy!
You’ll have an opportunity to act on it in the New Year’s first week. Without your pressure, Republican state legislators will vote in lockstep to pass heavily gerrymandered voting maps for our state.
To tip the scales for the U.S. House districts, Republicans moved 75 election precincts (365,000 voters). For the N.H. House districts, they denied 55 eligible towns the right to their own representative, as promised by Article 11 of the New Hampshire Constitution. We have yet to see the new Executive Council districts, but they were already significantly gerrymandered by Republicans in 2011, rendering a 4-1 Republican advantage and several divisive partisan decisions.
Need more motivation? New Hampshire is one of many Republican-controlled state legislatures to propose voter suppression laws, justified by persistent Republican lies about voter fraud. A Republican-nominated majority on the U.S. Supreme Court has gutted the 1965 Voting Rights Act. The Guardian has identified 202 bills proposed in 41 states with the intent to hijack the election process. Republicans in Congress have stonewalled two voting rights bills, which would address these threats to democracy.
On the day before the Jan. 6 insurrection, Trump strategist Steve Bannon said, “I’ll tell you this. It’s not going to happen the way you think it’s going to happen … All hell is going to break loose tomorrow.”
Will democracy hold? Read ”January 6 Was Practice” in The Atlantic.