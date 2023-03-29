Neither party alone can secure southern border

To the Editor: In a March 23 letter, Kenneth Bowers blames President Joe Biden for the flow of drugs into the United States. And what are Republicans doing about this problem? Despite their campaign promises, Jordan Carney of Politico reported just yesterday that “House Republicans’ ambitious promises to overhaul border security fizzled as soon as they assumed the majority.”

