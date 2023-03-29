To the Editor: In a March 23 letter, Kenneth Bowers blames President Joe Biden for the flow of drugs into the United States. And what are Republicans doing about this problem? Despite their campaign promises, Jordan Carney of Politico reported just yesterday that “House Republicans’ ambitious promises to overhaul border security fizzled as soon as they assumed the majority.”
Rather than assessing blame, I wish to make a few important points. First, and most obviously, border security will require a dedicated, diligent effort by the two parties. One party seems more interested in book banning, bathroom restrictions, and other “anti-woke” initiatives. Why not work together?
Equally important is the demand for drugs. Until we devote more attention to education, prevention, and treatment, we will never reduce the demand for illegal drugs. And as long as demand remains high, criminals will do whatever they must to meet that demand. We should have learned this lesson during prohibition in the 1920s but did not. Just last year, federal agents discovered a tunnel under the U.S-Mexico border — complete with power, ventilation, and a rail system.
I urge the two parties, both at the state and national levels, to seriously address border security and demand reduction strategies. We have already demonstrated in our 50+ years of the war on drugs, that incarceration does not work. As long as the demand for drugs remains, cartels will find ways to meet it.