Preserve NH Advantage
To the Editor: New Hampshire is a special state for so many reasons; our scenic highways, beautiful mountain trails, energetic seacoast, and plentiful lakes makes it a great state to visit and explore.
Our independence from an income or sales tax makes New Hampshire a great state to live in and raise a family.
In fact, New Hampshire is consistently ranked as one of the best states to live in according to numerous studies and reports.
It’s no secret that what makes New Hampshire a great state to live in — our New Hampshire Advantage of not having an income or sales tax, which needs to be protected at all costs.
Unfortunately, what was a bipartisan effort to protect the New Hampshire Advantage has become increasingly partisan in recent years, and now only Republicans can be trusted to keep the Granite State income or sales tax free.
Salem would be devastated if an income or sales tax were implemented in New Hampshire, as would every community across our state.
I’m proud to stand with Republicans like Governor Chris Sununu and Senator Chuck Morse in keeping Salem and all of New Hampshire income and sales tax free, and I hope that people across the state recognize the importance of this election and vote Republican up and down the ballot. Our New Hampshire Advantage and our ability to be the best state to live and work in is on the line this November 3rd, and I hope you join me in voting for Republicans.
JOE SWEENEY
Salem