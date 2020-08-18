A Democratic makeover

To the Editor: The elections are coming up and many Democrats who recently moved to New Hampshire will be voting Democrat just as they did where they used to live.

Democrats, you came here from there because you didn’t like it there and now you want to change here to be like there. Please don’t do this. We are not racist, phobic or anti whatever you are. We simply like the way it is because it is not like there.

We are fine the way we are, we do not need to be banned, regulated, taxed or watched over. We have the lowest homicide rate in the country, the lowest unemployment rate in the country, no sales or income tax, etc.

Our systems work fine. We have the freedom to adjust to things as they come along. We can add, change, or drop services, whatever works for us as individuals. We limit the things people are forced to do or pay for.

We are a state of wonderful people that just want to be left alone. You can do your thing, without bringing the force of the government into the mix. We operate a “win/win” system here, everyone is happy or it doesn’t happen. Democrats rely on force to have people do what they believe is right. Look back at how it was there as compared to here now to see how that works out. Vote for liberty-minded candidates and keep New Hampshire like it is here, not there.

EDWARD SMITH

Concord

