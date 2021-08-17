To the Editor: It was recently reported that the Patient Rights Advocates group issued a report regarding hospitals in the state noncompliance with federal price transparency rules. As president of the New Hampshire Hospital Association, we disagree with those findings, especially since that report was an advocacy document clearly intended to put forward a broad view of noncompliance rather than quantitative analysis.
Its methodology was flawed and counter to the actual federal regulations. For example, it deems hospitals not compliant if they do not list a plan’s negotiated rate for an item/service. In reality, such an omission simply signifies that the hospital and plan do not have a negotiated rate for that particular item/service. Further, one hospital was touted as compliant but the other two hospitals in that same health system using the exact same software were deemed noncompliant.
The study also acknowledges it is not possible to fully evaluate the pricing spreadsheets, which affirms that the data is unhelpful to consumers. We agree with that assessment and have long suggested laundry lists of prices not connected to an individual’s care and treatment are not helpful to consumers.
New Hampshire hospitals have continued to be national leaders in price transparency and continue to make it a priority to provide patients with the financial information to make informed decisions about care. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal agency in charge of evaluating compliance, will follow its own criteria and find a much higher rate of compliance in official audits.
STEVE AHNEN
Bedford
Steve Ahnen is president of New Hampshire Hospital Association and lives in Bedford.