To the Editor: A recent article in the Union Leader (“Judge poised to sanction Hillsborough County Attorney”) reporting new concerns about the competence of the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office criticized the Attorney General for neglecting to solve the problem. That criticism misses the mark.
Reducing the failures of the state’s largest prosecuting agency — a creature of our county system of governance — to criticism of a state agency diverts attention from the real problem: our state’s criminal legal system is broken.
Our system for prosecutions is devoted to the status quo, an endless charge-and-punish cycle that has little time or patience for best practices and evidence-driven solutions. County attorney offices handle most of the serious crimes in New Hampshire, but ask an assistant county attorney anywhere in the state whether what they’re doing works — for example, does it reduce violent crime, rehabilitate, lower recidivism, treat marginalized populations fairly — and they can’t tell you because they don’t know. No one in the criminal legal system collects or analyzes this data in any meaningful way, not the county attorneys, the judiciary or attorney general.
We pay dearly in taxes, public safety, and human resources for an outmoded, inefficient, often inhumane and largely unobserved system of prosecution.
The default mode of criminal justice here is triage. Until we take the time to rethink the status quo — a question that might be political, though not in the way suggested in the article — no one should be surprised when it doesn’t work.
LISA WOLFORD
Portsmouth
Lisa Wolford is a lawyer in Portsmouth who focuses on children's legal issues. She is a former New Hampshire Public Defender and Senior Assistant Attorney General.
