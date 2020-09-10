New pandemic advisor has alarming strategy
To the Editor: Almost no press coverage has been given to the selection of Dr Scott Atlas as the latest White House pandemic advisor.
Dr. Atlas does not believe that masks are necessary; in fact he believes that the solution to this pandemic is to get as many people infected as possible. He believes that infecting 60% of the population will give us “herd immunity.”
Assume a 1% death rate for this virus (it appears to be higher in New Hampshire). About 60% of 320,000,000 population gives you 192,000,000 infections. That’s 1.92 million deaths.
Please think about this. Google “Scott Atlas pandemic” or the like if you think this is propaganda.
This administration scares me. Think about 1.9 million deaths. Right now we have around 190,000.
TIM FRAZER
Concord