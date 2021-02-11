Bad for America
To the Editor: Many conservatives became exasperated as the evidence of fraud in the recent presidential election was detractingly muted and the material facts evadingly dismissed. Their frustrations heightened when the Democrats took full charge of our government and began canceling out any person or brand they deemed a political threat. These behaviors characterize an authoritarian third-world dictatorship, not a democratic republic.
The Democrats revel in their recent victory, but they are blindly misguided in their ambition to dismantle America and recreate it as a socialist empire. We conservatives, while temporarily on a well-deserved reprieve, will regroup and reverse that tide. Socialism must never stand in America at any cost.
RONALD PELLETERI
Northbrook Dr., Manchester