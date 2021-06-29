New state budget proves Sununu is no moderate
To the Editor: Governor Chris Sununu is no moderate. The Free State and other Republican State legislators are proud of getting the most radical budget in our state history signed by the governor.
Whether you support school vouchers or not, it is irresponsible for the state to approve school vouchers with no cost analysis. It is our tax dollars and we should know how much it will cost and have adequate oversight and protections to be sure it is spent well.
It is unreasonable for politicians to think the state should make medical decisions instead of doctors and healthcare centers, and it is unreasonable for the state to tell teachers what they can and cannot discuss.
We would all like to pay less in taxes, but the sum of the taxes you pay matters. Cutting business taxes paid mostly by big out-of-state corporations, phasing out the interest and dividends tax paid almost entirely by the rich and sending more education money to property-rich towns all sounds nice for Governor Sununu and his wealthy friends. It’s not so good for everyone else who will pay more taxes overall as property taxes will go up even higher to cover the difference.
Last year Governor Sununu rejected the Democrat’s budget and negotiated with them before taking credit for the additional education money in the final budget that Democrats had insisted on. By signing this budget, Governor Sununu and the Republican legislators own every radical policy in this budget.
BETH NELSON
Derry