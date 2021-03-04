GOP going way too far
To the Editor: The rights of Granite Staters have been under attack since this legislative session began. Bills have been voted on that destroy workers rights, immigrant rights, reproductive rights, community power, health care, public education, housing rights, and renewable energy. Even bills with large community opposition have passed despite negative recommendations from committees that heard public testimony. Are our legislators actually serving us if they won’t listen to us?
I want to live in a place where my community actually cares for one another. I want to be able to trust that our legislators actually listen to the people they are representing. After the past few weeks of hearing what has happened in the House, I do not believe this is even possible. I keep hearing stories of legislators hanging up on phone calls with their constituents and I keep seeing legislators refuse to denounce White supremacy and anti-Semitism. On top of this, legislators who are disabled are left out of voting sessions because of the insistence of meeting in person (despite the pandemic). This inaccessibility is abominable.
I am disappointed and disgusted by our legislature’s determination to strip Granite Staters of basic rights, allow discrimination, and systemically target the most vulnerable among us. I am grateful for the representatives who are fighting for our rights, but there are far too many legislators who do not care about us everyday people. If this is not a wake-up call to elect new leaders, I do not know what is.
REBECCA BEAULIEU
Dover