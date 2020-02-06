NextGen America is a partisan group
To the Editor: When writing articles such as “Group canvasses for youth vote” (Tuesday, Feb. 4), please strive for accuracy and full (or even partially full) disclosure. The group mentioned, NextGen America is NOT non-partisan. Not at all.
A quick google search will reveal they are a liberal advocacy group. They are not simply canvassing for the youth vote. Big difference. Young people getting involved is great, but let’s please be clear when distinguishing objective and subjective aims.
Edward J. Sapienza
Memorial Drive, Manchester