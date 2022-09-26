To the Editor: In 2021 there was a bipartisan compromise among state legislators to preserve a woman’s right to choose for the first six months of pregnancy. In the late term seventh, eighth, and ninth months, abortion is limited except in cases of fetal anomalies. In spite of this legislation getting nearly unanimous support from both parties, Democrats have chosen to paint this position, championed by Republicans, as extremist.
While House leadership has gone on record that they have no interest in changing the law on abortion, Democrats simply do not want you to believe the truth. The bipartisan compromise brought New Hampshire into line with other states, such as Joe Biden’s home of Delaware, Kamala Harris’ home of California, and our neighbors in Massachusetts and New York. Furthermore, New Hampshire Democrats’ abortion-until-birth policy is a view only shared by 29% of the population.
As Democrats in New Hampshire attack policies that are fitting for some of the most liberal hotspots in the country, it is clear that they are the ones who are inconsistent on this issue. One question that Democrats have yet to answer is when they would consider it too late to get an abortion. Is it ever unacceptable to them? Could you acceptably get one while in labor? Republicans have been consistent in the belief that the seventh, eighth, and ninth months — when viability is reached — is a suitable line, but Democrats have yet to say.
Is there one Democrat out there brave enough to answer this question?