NH abortion change was hardly extreme

To the Editor: In 2021 there was a bipartisan compromise among state legislators to preserve a woman’s right to choose for the first six months of pregnancy. In the late term seventh, eighth, and ninth months, abortion is limited except in cases of fetal anomalies. In spite of this legislation getting nearly unanimous support from both parties, Democrats have chosen to paint this position, championed by Republicans, as extremist.

