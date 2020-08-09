NH businesses don’t need Boston mayor’s help fixing economy
To the Editor: Presidential candidate Joe Biden has just announced the appointment of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to host a group of Granite State leaders and small business owners at noon Friday to talk about the first plank of the presumptive Democratic nominee’s “Build Back Better” economic plan “Made in America,” which focuses on growing domestic manufacturing to create millions of new jobs.
Doesn’t New Hampshire have any qualified politicians that can host this round table? Importing out-of-state politicians to tell us how to solve our problems is not the New Hampshire way.
Take a look at our southern New Hampshire border, where refugees from Massachusetts escape every day to come live in our beautiful state; there are obvious reasons for this northern migration.
Do we really need to have Massachusetts politicians sent here to help us find a better way? I think not.
MARK RAUMIKAITIS
Candia