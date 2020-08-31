NH businesses set an example that works

To the Editor: In the state of New Hampshire the real quiet heroes in the pandemic are the large manufacturers. Places like BAE Systems, Albany International, GE Jet Engines, Insight Technologies.

They all employ many hundreds of employees. They set the rules. Masks are mandatory. They set the rules to prevent the virus from spreading. Employees must conform. These companies do not want a pandemic in the production lines. They make the rules that politicians will not.

These businesses get results, they keep their workers working and getting paid. They keep delivering products to their customers. And, of course, they keep delivering dividends.

The education system in New Hampshire should work cooperatively with these manufacturers to solve the issues of the upcoming school year. These big companies want to keep the families of their employees safe. School boards should seek advice from these companies who are the secret heroes of the pandemic.

I worked production management and am retired. I know what they are doing to keep business running and employees safe. Otherwise their revenues will sag and their expenses will soar. It is not hard to do the right thing.

RUSS NORMAN

Chester

