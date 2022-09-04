Vote is powerful tool to address climate change

To the Editor: I was so very happy to read the climate change article by Shawne Wickham on the front page of the Union Leader. It is good to know that we are accepting the truth. The current severe weather is an example of what will become normal over the next few decades due to climate change. Reducing carbon emissions by reducing the burning of fossil fuels can slow and hopefully reverse climate change. New Hampshire is not a leader in changing to non-fossil fuel renewable sources of energy that will reduce the release of carbon into our atmosphere. Our present energy plan focuses on providing low-cost energy regardless of source and makes conversion to low-carbon alternatives an afterthought.

