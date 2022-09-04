To the Editor: I was so very happy to read the climate change article by Shawne Wickham on the front page of the Union Leader. It is good to know that we are accepting the truth. The current severe weather is an example of what will become normal over the next few decades due to climate change. Reducing carbon emissions by reducing the burning of fossil fuels can slow and hopefully reverse climate change. New Hampshire is not a leader in changing to non-fossil fuel renewable sources of energy that will reduce the release of carbon into our atmosphere. Our present energy plan focuses on providing low-cost energy regardless of source and makes conversion to low-carbon alternatives an afterthought.
Please consider asking these questions when you meet your future congressional hopefuls: Can we change New Hampshire’s energy plan to reflect that renewable energy sources that do not release carbon dioxide are our number one priority? How is New Hampshire looking for ways to reduce carbon emissions and how quickly? How are we ensuring emergency water supplies to low-income residents whose wells run dry? Can our state be a leader, or at least an active participant, in helping to reverse climate?
To the Editor: Joe Biden and Chris Pappas owe our soldiers, first responders, health care heroes, and many others an apology -- and their job back. Their unconstitutional vaccine mandate led to the termination of thousands of hard-working folks because government bureaucrats tried to force t…