To the Editor: On Feb. 1, Governor Chris Sununu tweeted his appearance on Fox News. The topic was border security. During his appearance, the governor conflated U.S. Customs & Border Patrol encounters with illegal immigration and agreed with the host that people from Honduras are flying to Canada so that they can illegally enter the U.S. from the relatively unprotected woodlands along our northern border.
In 2022, New Hampshire experienced a decrease in customs encounters from 91 to 81, none of which were from Central America. These are people who are attempting to enter the U.S. without proper authority, including individuals who do not possess a valid passport.
Fox indicated that there was an increase of more than 40,000 custom encounters in New York, Vermont and New Hampshire in the last quarter, without mentioning that the increase was largely driven by Canadians. Sununu indicated that state law enforcement needed to be empowered to stop this trend.
Governor Sununu should be focused on protecting the people of New Hampshire. Under his watch funding cuts at DCYF have placed children at risk. More than 70% of school funding comes from property taxes which exacerbates a shortage of affordable housing and drives elderly citizens out of their homes. The shortage of affordable housing is likely a contributing cause to the shortage of health care workers to care for our elderly. It is time for the governor to show leadership to solve real problems and stop trying to mislead national voters about his non-accomplishments.