To the Editor: On Feb. 1, Governor Chris Sununu tweeted his appearance on Fox News. The topic was border security. During his appearance, the governor conflated U.S. Customs & Border Patrol encounters with illegal immigration and agreed with the host that people from Honduras are flying to Canada so that they can illegally enter the U.S. from the relatively unprotected woodlands along our northern border.

In 2022, New Hampshire experienced a decrease in customs encounters from 91 to 81, none of which were from Central America. These are people who are attempting to enter the U.S. without proper authority, including individuals who do not possess a valid passport.

