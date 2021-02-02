NH delegation accountable for Biden administration
To the Editor: The horrific images of the New Hampshire National Guard being forced to sleep on the cold concrete of a parking garage is just appalling. Knowing they were subjected to huddle just to keep warm in the age of COVID-19 and that they had to undergo a political purity examination just to do their job is even more atrocious and the Biden administration needs to be held accountable.
After four years of daily press releases attacking President Donald Trump we’ve heard absolutely nothing about Biden’s pitiful start by New Hampshire’s pathetic congressional delegation. Their silence is deafening.
Pre-election Joe Biden said he wouldn’t do executive orders “because you’d be a dictator.” Today “Lying Biden” has set a record for executive orders, many of which create hardships for the people of New Hampshire while benefitting America’s enemies.
Biden has also tried to put 911 terrorists ahead of vulnerable Americans for COVID vaccine. Still, our pathetic congressional delegation remains silent; because they’re political puppets it’s OK with them.
If you are thinking about running against these hyper-partisan, so-called representatives, please start holding their feet to the fire today! With both the House and Senate historically close, their voting record is going to be extremely partisan and that needs to be exposed because when election-time comes around they’re going to lie and say they crossed party lines when they never did.
Turning our Capital into a dystopian military zone with razor wire walls is perfectly OK with our state’s pathetic congressional delegation. Is it OK with you?
VAN MOSHER
Bow