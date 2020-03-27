NH delegation protects the environment
To the Editor: The League of Conservation Voters just released the 2019 National Environmental Scorecard, Senators Hassan, Shaheen and Representatives Kuster, Pappas earned top scores of 90 percent or higher.
Since 1970, the Scorecard has been the primary yardstick for evaluating the environmental records of Congress members and consists of key votes on climate change, energy, public health, public lands, wildlife conservation, and democracy. This year’s Scorecard shows that environmental champions, like Hassan, Shaheen, Pappas, and Kuster are fighting back against Trump’s anti-environmental agenda for New Hampshire.
The 2019 Scorecard measures votes cast during the first session of the 116th Congress. Our entire New Hampshire Congressional Delegation earned a score of 90 percent or higher. Senators Hassan and Shaheen both scored 100 percent, while Representatives Kuster and Pappas both scored 97 percent.
Our congressional delegation is made up of champions for clean air, clean water, protecting our lands and wildlife and combating the climate crisis. From stopping rollbacks on carbon pollution limits for power plants, to permanently reauthorizing the Land and Water Conservation Fund, Senators Shaheen and Hassan have proven they are environmental champions. From halting oil drilling in the Arctic Refuge, to boosting clean energy and climate funding, Representatives Kuster and Pappas have proven they are also environmental champs.
As the onslaught of attacks on our bedrock environmental protections continues in 2020, I truly appreciate our delegation standing up for our health and our environment. The 2019 Scorecard is available for download — and in Spanish — online.
JOHNATHAN HOOGEVEEN
Pearl Street, Manchester