NH Democrats need a change of leadership
To the Editor: I am chair of the Carroll County Democrats and I write to encourage Democrats from all over New Hampshire to consider supporting Emmett Soldati as he seeks to become chairperson of the NH Democratic Party.
In March, Democratic leaders will gather to do important business to hopefully put us on a road to success in the coming years. On the agenda for the day is a vote for whom Democrats wish to lead us in the position of chairperson. Normally, we all vote for the only option — Ray Buckley. This year, however, I am glad that there is another option: Mr. Emmett Soldati.
I’ll be voting for Mr. Soldati. The Carroll County Democrat is not Concord or Manchester or Portsmouth or Keene or Nashua. We need a leader who is actively engaged in supporting Democrats all throughout the state — especially in rural places like Carroll County.
I am certain that our best chance at maximizing future successes is dependent on making a big change in how we participate in state elections. With gratitude for Mr. Buckley’s work in the many years since he became state chair, I am convinced that only Mr. Soldati has the nimbleness, the humility, the collaborative spirit, and the fire in his belly to help the Democratic Party — all throughout New Hampshire — to boldly move ahead. We must fervently choose to begin investing real energy in all towns and counties to be successful — including rural New Hampshire. Let’s give Soldati a shot.
KNUTE OGREN
Effingham