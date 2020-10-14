NH deserves unbiased statewide TV station
To the Editor: The political demographics of those voters that actually reside in the state of New Hampshire are pretty evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats, with a large group of unaffiliated independent voters. That even division is representative of the independent thought that New Hampshire has long been noted for. Unfortunately, the local news reporting of our network-affiliated TV station makes no attempt to represent half of the state population.
Instead, we are given an endless stream of Democrat talking points, followed by a couple of cute puppy stories, more talking points and then decent weather and sports reporting. Any adverse news regarding Democrats is either not reported or glossed over, yet any unsubstantiated rumor about a Republican is reported as fact.
It is too bad New Hampshire cannot attract a TV station that would represent the entire populace.
TERRY PHAIR
Greenland