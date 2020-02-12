No ‘Live Free or Die’ here
To the Editor: I am a lifelong libertarian. I moved here 10 years ago partly because of your state motto and what it implied.
Unfortunately, New Hampshire has not lived up to expectations. I thought that if people anywhere would reject the idea that government has an answer to every problem, it would be here. Alas, politicians here are pretty much the same as everywhere I’ve lived (except Illinois, which was really corrupt). I thought that the libertarian movement would be a major political force. In my most delusional moments, I saw, someday, one or even two Libertarian senators.
Not here. Not now. People here resist freedom like people everywhere. Otherwise, why would they gather to select one of a bunch of politicians promising to do more for them?
Only one person in this primary season wants the government to do LESS in your life – Bill Weld. He has experience, is skilled at reducing government, and is libertarian to the extent that he believes in the Constitution’s promise of a smaller, less intrusive, less expensive government that does not need to rule the world with 800 military bases.
In other words, he hasn’t a chance on Tuesday.
Alan M. Perlman
Rindge