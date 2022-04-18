To the Editor: I appreciated the Union Leader’s recent editorial against HB 1583, which would open New Hampshire’s state liquor stores on Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Even for those who do not celebrate the religious significance, these holidays are special. I don’t think it is too much to ask that our state liquor stores are only open 362 days a year.
While working on these holidays would be voluntary, I think it would put a lot of pressure on our state employees to put them in the position of turning down shifts in order to be with their families on these holidays. In recent years, many businesses have bucked the trend to start Black Friday early and remained closed on Thanksgiving.
This is the right choice for our state as well.
While first responders and health care workers are always on call, there is no need for retail workers to come in on Easter or Christmas to sell a few more bottles of booze.
Several of my Senate colleagues have already opposed this bill, and I am hoping to convince a majority of them to join us when it comes back before the Senate this week.
