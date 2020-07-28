NH families can cope with a broad-based tax
To the Editor: You introduced your new columnist Patrick Hynes by saying he lives in Laconia. His nationwide right wing PR firm Hynes Communications is in fact based in Washington, DC. But he got his start here in the Granite State.
Hynes’s first bi-weekly column dealt with a perennial topic: our lack of a state income tax. Forty-three out of 50 states already tax personal income, and we’re one of those 43, since we tax interest and dividends.
In the past, like tens of thousands of other Granite Staters, I have paid so-called “broad-based” income taxes to Massachusetts and Vermont. I didn’t like paying those taxes, or filling out another tax form on April 15. But it wasn’t that bad. My jobs still paid more than similar jobs in New Hampshire, even with a 5% state income tax. The paperwork was no worse than New Hampshire’s Form DP-10. Broad-based state income taxes are based (like New Hampshire’s existing taxes) on the federal income tax.
Hynes is justifiably alarmed by the prospect of a $600 million post-pandemic hole in the next state budget. But he shouldn’t worry too much about a state income tax. Since the “Hager-Below” bill was narrowly defeated in 1999, no state income tax bill has been seriously considered. (Hager, by the way, was a Republican.) If a similar bill ever passed, our families and businesses would doubtless be able to cope with a broad-based tax, just like we have coped for many decades with our sky-high property taxes.
REP. TIMOTHY HORRIGAN
Durham