NH Food Bank needs your help this year
To the Editor: The New Hampshire Food Bank provides free food to needy residents throughout the state at various regional distribution locations, and it is a significant supplier of food to food pantries and other similar organizations in New Hampshire.
During this time of the year the food bank distributes large quantities of food to our citizens for the holiday season. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic many people are unemployed and are having trouble purchasing food for their families.
My wife and I delivered meals for the Sonshine Soup Kitchen in Derry for 15 years and it received a lot of its food from the New Hampshire Food Bank. We also provide monetary contributions to the New Hampshire Food Bank. This year its needs have grown dramatically.
If you wish to contribute you can go online at nhfoodbank.org, click on “How To Help” and donate. If you want to use a credit card you can call 603-669-9725 to donate. Checks can be mailed to:
New Hampshire Food Bank, 700 E. Industrial Park Drive, Manchester, NH 03109.
DONALD MOSKOWITZ
Londonderry