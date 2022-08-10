To the Editor: The radical-right controls 73% of the NH House Republican Caucus. As the majority in our state legislature, they use their political power to undermine our democracy, including basic rights and freedoms, while pretending to represent our interests. Many are Free Staters with plans for a libertarian dystopia with no public infrastructure and no common laws.
Thousands of citizens continue to voice serious concerns for families and communities. However, far-right politicians aren’t listening. They advanced hundreds of reckless bills that risk our safety, health and prosperity.
For instance, they refused to consider commonsense gun safety measures to protect our communities. Instead, they passed a law where our local and state police can no longer help enforce federal gun laws. Some attempted to expand the right of deadly force to those with road rage.
They are siphoning our taxpayer dollars away from our public schools, diverting $10 million to private and religious schools in year one. They prohibited honest classroom lessons about diversity and equity that address discrimination.
For political gain, they are willing to severely restrict women’s rights to reproductive health care. We now have our first modern day ban on abortion after 24 weeks. Some tried to ban abortion at six weeks and earlier.
Thanks to the persistence of Democrats and some moderate Republicans, some of their worse bills did not gain traction. This fall, elect Democrats who will stand up for our democracy and support vibrant, safe communities, including good-paying jobs, quality public schools and affordable health care.