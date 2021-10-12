Bill will cost us progress on energy efficiency in NH
To the Editor: Since 2002, energy efficiency measures have saved New Hampshire customers more than $3.1 billion. Not all households can afford solar panels or a Tesla, but with NHSaves, our statewide energy efficiency program, customers received up to $8,000 to weatherize their home to stay cozy while keeping fuel costs down.
HB 549, which comes before the House this week, would decimate these programs.
Energy efficiency benefits all, not just businesses or those receiving weatherizing money. Use less and we don’t need new power plants or pipelines. Less money is spent on out-of-state fuel. Companies that save can pass on savings to customers.
A plan for greater efficiency that was to go into effect in January would have created 17,500 “job years” in new green energy jobs here, more than $1 billion in additional labor income, and almost $3.5 billion in increased economic output. The Triennial Energy Efficiency Plan was never put into effect. A letter from members of the Legislature’s Science, Technology and Energy Committee stalled the plan and it was not revived.
The same legislators want to slash funds for remaining programs with HB 549, which would stop business energy efficiency programs and payments. With such uncertainty, businesses can’t plan nor will they consider relocating here.
NHSaves reduced energy costs for consumers, including those on a fixed budget. Energy prices are spiking and Consumer Advocate Donald Kreis says more drastic rate increases are coming. Urge Governor Chris Sununu and your representatives to restore and protect our energy efficiency plans.
