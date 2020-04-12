Apply for election grant
To the Editor: Secretary of State Gardner and Governor Chris Sununu and local election officials must adjust to any contingency and ensure all of us have the opportunity to vote safely while maintaining the integrity of our election process.
The CARES Act provides $3.26 million of emergency grant funds to New Hampshire to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus for the 2020 federal elections. It provides additional resources to protect the elections from effects of the coronavirus.
It recognizes the growing needs of election officials who are working hard to keep voters and election workers safe and elections secure, accessible, and accurate. New Hampshire will face unexpected and increasing costs to administer elections during this challenging time, to mail ballots, move polling sites, ensure the safety of voters, staff, and election workers, etc.
The state must apply for the grant (that we will have to match with 20%) to prepare and protect the administration of the 2020 federal election. Twenty days after the 2020 federal election, the state must provide an accounting of how the money was spent to the Election Assistance Commission.
Governor Sununu should accept this grant. It will make Secretary of State Gardner’s work more complicated, but elections are important to all of us. The grant will not result in federal control of our elections. Voters and poll workers should not be exposed to a deadly pandemic in order to vote, without assurance of safety New Hampshire votes will be suppressed.
Please don’t veto acceptance of this federal grant.
CLAUDIA DAMON
Concord