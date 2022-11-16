NH must love Joe Biden given how we just voted

To the Editor: In my many letters to the editor, I have called for Republicans to be elected. I was so wrong. The voters of New Hampshire love President Joe Biden and his policies. They love Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Why else would we reelect Senator Maggie Hassan, Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, who agree with President Biden’s policies almost 100% of the time?

