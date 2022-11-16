To the Editor: In my many letters to the editor, I have called for Republicans to be elected. I was so wrong. The voters of New Hampshire love President Joe Biden and his policies. They love Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Why else would we reelect Senator Maggie Hassan, Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, who agree with President Biden’s policies almost 100% of the time?
Voters in New Hampshire are happy with high gas prices, inflation at 8% or higher, a possible recession, high electric and heating oil bills, no energy independence, and their 401K in the dump. They are happy to pay for student loan forgiveness, want an open border and to defund the police.
I was hoping we could be like Florida or Texas, instead we are Massachusetts north. I hope Governor Chris Sunnunu has a strong back to deal with our congressional representatives in Washington.
I am an old veteran that will not give up. I love the United States and believe we can become a great country in spite of President Biden’s policies. Maybe Senator Hassan will become the next senator to challenge President Biden’s policies. Maybe the Patriots will win the Super Bowl!
The above is not my opinion, it is a statement on how New Hampshire voted. Also, get your electric car before the prices go up over $60,000.
Lastly, onto 2024 and the election of a Republican president. God bless America.