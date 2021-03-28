NH must take a stand to halt climate change
To the Editor: New Hampshire must pass comprehensive climate change policy instead of doing nothing as our neighbor’s set better examples. HB 172 can be our first step towards taking the threat of climate change seriously and aggressively reducing our greenhouse gas emissions. The Climate Action Plan will bring development, economic growth, and a brighter future.
The bill sets out to reduce statewide greenhouse gas emissions “at least 50 percent below 1990 levels by 2035; and…Net zero by 2050.” It also empowers the Department of Environmental Services to select the best ways to achieve this and make the necessary recommendations.
Modernizing our electrical grid would benefit many Granite Staters by providing more reliable electricity. Investing in wind power in the Gulf of Maine will create jobs and provide clean energy. Expanding public transportation in the state would help people commute, create jobs, and improve air quality.
This bill is a positive step and every five years there is a review to ensure the policy changes are having the right effect and can be adjusted accordingly.
The Legislature has studied the impact of climate change on the state before and the consensus is weather changes will hurt seasonal industries, threaten the coastal region, and increase the amount and intensity of floods and droughts statewide. Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont have all passed a Climate Action Plan or emissions reduction goals. New Hampshire should follow suit or run the risk of becoming an unattractive locale amidst a sea of more developed and climate friendly states.
HANNAH CHISHOLM
Commercial Street Manchester