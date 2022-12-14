NH needs clean energy

To the Editor: As a new year and a new session of the state Legislature approaches, it’s time for bipartisan commitment to a healthy future for New Hampshire’s climate. Given that most of New Hampshire’s annual 15,800,000 tons of CO2 emissions (2019 data) come from transportation and electricity generation, there are four areas where we need to see progress in 2023: widespread charging stations for electric vehicles, Capitol Corridor regional commuter rail, offshore wind energy development, and an updated climate action plan that includes mandated greenhouse gas reductions.

 
 
 
