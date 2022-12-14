To the Editor: As a new year and a new session of the state Legislature approaches, it’s time for bipartisan commitment to a healthy future for New Hampshire’s climate. Given that most of New Hampshire’s annual 15,800,000 tons of CO2 emissions (2019 data) come from transportation and electricity generation, there are four areas where we need to see progress in 2023: widespread charging stations for electric vehicles, Capitol Corridor regional commuter rail, offshore wind energy development, and an updated climate action plan that includes mandated greenhouse gas reductions.
The state Department of Transportation has been studying Capitol Corridor rail since at least 2014, when it found a Manchester to Boston commuter rail line “the strongest alternative” for the overcrowded I-93/Route 3 corridor. Offshore wind has been studied since at least 2019 by the state Department of Environmental Services, but we’re still treading water. The Public Utilities Commission has done its best to stifle EV charging stations across the state, and our toothless state “Climate Action Plan” hasn’t been updated since 2009.
It is time for us to roll up our sleeves and work with our Legislature, governor, and Executive Council to find matching dollars for available federal funds in these areas, get these projects started, and face reality about our alarming but still modifiable climate change future. It’s time to show that the state is open for clean energy business. It’s way too expensive not to.