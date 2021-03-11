NH needs more leadership not more political division
To the Editor: When Gov. Chris Sununu recently said the COVID-19 relief bill (the American Rescue Plan Act) will only serve as “a bailout for blue states,” he was choosing partisanship over the very real needs of Granite Staters.The American Rescue Plan would give direct payments worth up to $1,400 per individual for families making less than $200,000 a year — most New Hampshire families. Moreover, families earning less than $150,000 a year will receive an additional $1,400 per dependent.
Additionally, New Hampshire families would be eligible to receive a child tax credit of $3,600 for each child under six and $3,000 for each one under age 18.
In fact, New Hampshire alone will receive a total of $77,453,931 to assist with child care for families and providers, including supporting the child care needs of essential workers, according to a recent study.
That amount of support could go a long way in helping families like mine, who struggle to find affordable child care. We were struggling before COVID, we are struggling during COVID, and we don’t want to continue struggling after COVID.
Gov. Sununu, please see past your partisanship and attend to the real needs of our state. We need relief, not political division.
MEGHAN M. CIRAS
Bedford