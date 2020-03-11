Family medical leave
To the Editor: The New Hampshire Senate voted last week to kill Senate Bill 730. The bill, supported by Gov. Chris Sununu and Sen. Jeb Bradley of Wolfeboro, would provide six weeks of paid family and medical leave to the state’s employees and offer tax incentives to employers who decide to offer paid leave.
If an individual does not work for a New Hampshire employer that offers paid leave, they could make voluntary contributions to pay into a state-managed account.
In contrast, the Democrats’ bill, House Bill 712, would have required employers to levy an insurance premium (an income tax) on their employees to fund their costly paid family and medical leave program. Residents of the Granite State should never support an income tax or a sales tax.
Moreover, the bill would require employees, or their employers, to pay the tax even if they choose not to use the benefits under the program.
In contrast, the Sununu-Bradley plan does not create new mandates or taxes for employers or their employees. In fact, their plan would expand paid family and medical leave benefits to more New Hampshire residents than ever before while providing every employee and employer the choice to opt-in. Put simply, this plan balances the needs of New Hampshire employees with those of employers located throughout the state.
It is clear that SB 730 is the most fiscally responsible paid family and medical leave plan and the legislature would be wise to pass it.
Alex Z. Quinn
Tuftonboro
