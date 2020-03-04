NH needs stricter auto emissions standard
To the Editor: Transportation accounts for a third of U.S. carbon dioxide emissions, making it the single largest source of emissions in the country.
As a result of the Trump administration’s decision to freeze federal fuel economy standards, automakers who would otherwise have been required to increase the average fuel efficiency of their cars annually will now be able to continue to meet the current standards, without improving further, until 2026.
The rollback of regulations designed to decrease carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels will have severe consequences for climate change. On top of their drastic climate consequences, these standards will force consumers to pay more to drive their cars, reduce the competitiveness of U.S. vehicle manufacturing, and, according to the Trump administration’s own analysis, cost Americans 60,000 jobs.
Although states are generally prohibited from passing their own emissions standards, California possesses a waiver granting it this authority; its standards are currently stricter than those of the federal government.
In New Hampshire, we can choose whether to adhere to the national standards or to the more stringent California standards. HB 1444, a bill introduced in our state legislature, would adopt California’s standards here. Our national emissions standards are not doing enough to promote clean transportation technology and combat climate change. New Hampshire can and must take responsibility where the federal government has fallen short.
I urge our state representatives to vote yes on HB 1444 to combat climate change and ensure a more resilient and sustainable future.
Arianna Khan
Hanover
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
