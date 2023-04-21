To the Editor: In 2016, New Hampshire joined 36 states in creating appropriate state standards for medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals. This was a huge win for patient safety in the Granite State. Every day, more than 1,240 radiologic technologists work with radiation in health care settings. From a general radiography exam to more involved computed tomography imaging, radiologic technologists are expected to use professional expertise to produce high-quality images at the lowest radiation dose possible.
Now, Gov. Chris Sununu and the state legislature are working to roll back our licensure program. House Bill 2 would eliminate the medical imaging and radiation therapy board and negate licensing requirements for radiologic technologists across disciplines and health care settings.
This action would allow individuals to perform procedures such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging without adequate education and training in radiation safety, appropriate dosage, procedures and radiobiology.
I am a student in the Radiographic Technology program at NHTI, where I have learned much about the risks and benefits associated with radiation in diagnostic imaging. Licensure is important to me because our patients rely on us to be highly trained and to provide them with safe care. I worry that the removal of licensure will cause harm to patients; without proper training and regulation of radiographers, patients will be in danger of over-exposure to radiation. We must reject the repeal of RSA 328-J in H.B. 2. Patients deserve high-quality medical imaging and radiation therapy care.