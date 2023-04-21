Qualified radiation therapy

To the Editor: In 2016, New Hampshire joined 36 states in creating appropriate state standards for medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals. This was a huge win for patient safety in the Granite State. Every day, more than 1,240 radiologic technologists work with radiation in health care settings. From a general radiography exam to more involved computed tomography imaging, radiologic technologists are expected to use professional expertise to produce high-quality images at the lowest radiation dose possible.

