Aiding ICE is illegal
To the Editor: On behalf of the Immigrant Rights Network, a coalition of New Hampshire organizations and individuals working within immigrant communities to improve lives and ensure just treatment, we write in response to the March 8 editorial “NH sanctuary county.” The editorial complained about the outcome of a case filed by the New Hampshire ACLU on behalf of an undocumented immigrant whose criminal charges were dropped, but who was held for ICE by the Hillsborough House of Correction on a civil immigration detainer.
While we do not always agree with the Union Leader’s positions on matters, we expect journalistic accuracy and fairness. This editorial fails on both counts. The legal matters described in the editorial have nothing to do with “sanctuary jurisdictions” of which New Hampshire has none. It has everything to do with New Hampshire’s protections against illegal detentions.
The status of being “undocumented” is not in and of itself a criminal offense. Civil immigration detainers are not warrants, but “requests” to law enforcement to hold immigrants for administrative immigration processing not criminal prosecution. Courts throughout the country have held that such detentions violate the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition on unlawful seizures. New Hampshire law enforcement officers, including county corrections officers, violate the law if they hold someone in custody on the basis of a civil immigration detainer.
We also note that our constitutional principles impose a presumption of innocence on those accused, but not convicted, of crimes. Immigrants, undocumented or not, are entitled to this same presumption.
Christine Wellington
Derry
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Sunday, March 08, 2020
Saturday, March 07, 2020
Friday, March 06, 2020
Thursday, March 05, 2020
