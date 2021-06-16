NH public schools teach our kids to be socialists
To the Editor: I enjoyed Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut’s recent op-ed about Republican efforts to stop tax dollars from being used to tell people that they’re automatically racist. This fight against this misuse of tax dollars and our $27,000-per-year-per-student public school system has been a growing movement in our society by those of us who value principle. But Frank said one thing with which I couldn’t disagree with more: “Our education system aspires to teach students about socialism, not to be socialists and about communism, not to be communists.”
In my 13 years in public schools, we were repeatedly given a revisionist version of history. Even the Bill of Rights was read to us as though they meant nothing, full of convenient exceptions.
Even the Jeffersonian philosophy that individuals must be free to do as they will, so long as they’re not harming anyone else, is rarely mentioned, if ever. Instead, we were told that the founders broke away from Britain so that they could expand government, that they wanted activist government, gun control, a graduated income tax, government schooling, and other policies from Karl Marx’s 1855 “Communist Manifesto.”
If that were true, why weren’t socialist activists able to get these policies enacted in this country for 150 years? And why do socialist activists still scream at and interrupt anyone who even suggests devolution of power, reprivatization, or the repeal of any of 185,000 pages of federal regulations left by the Obama administration, ObamaTrade, Common Core or ObamaCare?
REP. MAX ABRAMSON
Seabrook